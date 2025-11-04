The National Police Chief's Council has launched a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of driving with poor vision.
If your vision falls below the required standard, you are risking the safety of yourself, your passengers and other road users. You should be able to read a standard car number plate at 20 metres in good daylight, or have visual acuity of 0.5 (6/12) measured on the Snellen scale.
Police officers can require drivers to undertake a roadside test and your licence could be revoked by the DVLA almost immediately if you fail the test.
Roads policing officers from Devon and Cornwall police have revoked licences following failed eyesight tests on 132 occasions, the fifth highest number of revocations in all UK police forces.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.