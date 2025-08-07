As part of an operation to keep the roads safe, Devon and Cornwall Police have seized 29 illegal e-bikes.
Officers from Roads Policing, Central Neighbourhood and Plymouth and Exeter Neighbourhood Support Teams carried out a joint enforcement operation on Mutley Plain and Embankment Road in Plymouth. The operation took place on Tuesday, August 5 and focused on identifying and addressing the illegal use of e-bikes on public roads.
Devon & Cornwall Police worked in partnership with multiple partner agencies and officers stopped and inspected several electric bikes to ensure they complied with government regulations for Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycles (EAPCs). These regulations state that, to be road legal, e-bikes must:
- Be fitted with pedals capable of propelling the bike
- Have an electric motor with a maximum continuous power output of no more than 250 watts
- Cut off electrical assistance when the bike reaches 15.5 mph
- Be ridden by individuals aged 14 or over.
During the latest operation, a total of 29 e-bikes were seized after being found to be in breach of the EAPC classification. Bikes that exceed these limits are classed as motor vehicles and must be registered, taxed, and insured. Riders must also hold the appropriate driving licence and wear a motorcycle safety helmet.
Inspector Emma Brimicombe from the Plymouth Central Neighbourhood Team said, “The safety of all road users is our priority. With the growing use of high-powered e-bikes, it’s essential that riders understand the legal requirements and the potential risks involved. Operations like this help ensure compliance and protect the public.”
Police urge anyone using or considering purchasing an e-bike to familiarise themselves with the law. Non-compliant use not only carries legal consequences but also poses serious safety risks.
The public tells us they are concerned about the dangers of illegal e-bikes, and police are planning further operations of this type in Plymouth and other locations across Devon and Cornwall in the coming months.
