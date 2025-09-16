Police commissioner Alison Hernandez says it’s unlikely there will be money to recruit more regular police officers, but 49 new police community support officers (PCSOs) across Devon and Cornwall will make an impact.
Speaking at a Devon and Cornwall police and crime panel meeting, she said chief constable James Vaughan was also “absolutely determined” to push more officers doing other jobs back to the frontline into patrol and neighbourhood than the force had ever done before.
An additional 34 PCSOs will be appointed in Devon and 15 in Cornwall as a result of the government’s Neighbourhood Policing Grant.
Ms Hernandez has issued a public appeal to encourage people to consider a new career with the force.
She said it was “reassuring” to know the number of PCSOs was increasing alongside police officer numbers being at a record level of 3,610.
But she made it clear at the panel meeting that regular officer numbers were not likely to increase.
Chief Constable Vaughan is “reducing the ranks” and is dropping an assistant chief constable position, as well as several chief superintendents, to get officers back on the beat.
The commissioner said there was a target CC Vaughan wanted to reach by December and another by the end of the financial year.
This would help with response to 999 incidents.
“He is doing something that will not be well liked as a chief constable as he is moving people into the jobs they don’t do anymore but it’s also been welcomed by the frontline staff,” said the commissioner.
“It shows that he has been listening to them because they were so busy and overwhelmed. They are often overwhelmed.”
A Devon & Cornwall Police spokesperson said the new PCSOs would play a vital role in communities and be involved in many aspects of operational policing, working with officers and staff across the organisation.
“PCSOs also work with partners to identify local policing and community priorities throughout Devon and Cornwall helping to reduce crime, support vulnerable people and keep our communities safe. No two days are the same.”
No formal qualifications are required to become a PCSO.
