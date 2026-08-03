A new support programme is launching across Devon to help people who are finding work difficult because of their physical or mental health.
WorkWell offers free, personalised support for people aged 16 and over whose health is affecting their ability to stay in work, return to work after an absence, or find employment.
Whether someone is managing a long-term condition, experiencing stress or anxiety, recovering from illness or injury, or simply feeling overwhelmed by balancing health and work, WorkWell is designed to help.
The service is built around one simple principle: everyone is different.
That’s why every person referred to WorkWell is matched with a dedicated coach who takes the time to understand their situation, listen to what’s important to them and develop a personalised plan of support.
Jessie Leigh, WorkWell programme lead for NHS Cornwall, Isles of Scilly and Devon, said: “Most of us will experience a time when our health makes work harder than it should be.
“For some people, it can feel isolating or overwhelming, and they may not know where to turn for support.
“WorkWell is here to change that, offering free, personalised support that puts the individual at the centre.
“Whether someone wants support to stay in work, return after time away, or simply build their confidence and wellbeing, WorkWell is here to help.
“We’re really excited to be bringing WorkWell to Devon and helping more people realise they don’t have to face these challenges on their own.”
Free for both individuals and employers, WorkWell is funded by the Department for Work and Pensions and NHS England and commissioned by NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly.
Support is delivered by coaches working within local partner organisations, ensuring people across Devon can access tailored advice and practical help close to home.
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