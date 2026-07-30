Devon is set to become one of the first areas in the country to see Government-funded on-street electric vehicle charging infrastructure installed, with a trial of 30 new charge points due to begin next month.
Leading on-street charging operator char.gy will install the chargers across the county as part of the Government's Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund, aimed at improving charging access for residents without driveways or off-street parking.
The trial, expected to begin in early to mid-August, marks one of the first examples of LEVI funding moving from approval into delivery.
Funding is released on a per-charge point basis as installations are completed.
The scheme is designed to tackle one of the biggest barriers to electric vehicle ownership in Devon, where many homes, particularly in towns and villages, do not have private parking suitable for charging.
If successful, the pilot will help shape a wider rollout of on-street charging infrastructure across the county, giving Devon County Council evidence on how best to expand the network to meet future demand.
According to the latest figures from charging map provider Zapmap, the UK had around 87,000 public charging points across more than 45,000 locations by the end of 2025.
While the national network continues to grow rapidly, the South West has lagged behind more urban parts of the country because of the challenges of providing infrastructure across a large rural area.
Char.gy currently operates more than 5,000 public on-street charge points nationwide, making it the UK's fourth-largest on-street charging provider.
The company said all chargers installed as part of the Devon trial will be powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity and will be available using pricing designed to make neighbourhood charging affordable for residents.
John Lewis, chief executive of char.gy, said: "This trial is an important step in turning LEVI funding into real, usable infrastructure for communities.
"For many drivers in Devon, access to reliable on-street charging is essential to making the switch to electric. By starting with a focused trial, we can learn what works locally and help lay the foundations for a wider rollout that gives residents confidence to go electric."
Devon County Council says expanding the public charging network is a key part of its plans to reduce transport emissions and support the transition to cleaner vehicles.
Councillor Jaqui Hodgson, the council's Cabinet member for Environment and Biodiversity, said road transport accounts for more than a quarter of Devon's total carbon emissions.
She said: "On-road transport makes up more than a quarter of Devon's total carbon emissions and the delivery of more publicly accessible EV chargers is of vital importance to help address the climate emergency.
"Making it as easy as possible for people to charge their vehicles when and where they need to, outside their home, on streets, in public car parks and even on lamp posts, is crucial to encourage the take-up of EVs."
The trial is expected to provide valuable data on how residents use on-street charging and whether similar installations could be expanded across Devon in future, helping more households make the switch to electric vehicles without relying on private driveways or dedicated home charging points.
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