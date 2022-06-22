Devon’s BBC local radio station may reduce its speech content

BBC Radio Devon is set to be allowed to reduce the amount of speech that is broadcast in its breakfast show.

The regulator Ofcom is proposing to cut the speech quota for the counties’ station along with the rest of BBC Local Radio stations from 100 per cent to 75 per cent at breakfast as part of changes being made to the BBC’s Operating Licence.

It is likely the remaining 25 per cent will be filled with music.

BBC Radio Devon has been broadcasting since 1983 from studios in Plymouth. The station provides the last ‘local’ radio available to listeners in the South Hams.

The district had its’ own commercial radio station South Hams Radio based in Churchstow between 1999 and 2009 when it became Heart and started relaying most programming from London. Neighbouring stations Plymouth Sound and Gemini also became part of Global’s Heart brand.

Ofcom has published a series of reports and documents on how it regulates the BBC, opening a consultation on the future of BBC services.