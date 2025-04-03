AN indoor fairground and fun park which opened at the site of the defunct Dingles Fairground Museum has announced its sudden closure after just a few weeks.
Dingles Fun Park sought to bring a fair-themed attraction to the site of the former museum, and opened in February.
However, near to the Easter Holidays it has closed permanently, citing “unforeseen issues”, adding that the ‘Pop Fest tribute festival’ it had promoted would also be cancelled as a result.
A spokesperson for Dingles Fun Park said: “We are very sorry to announce, due to unforeseen circumstances Dingles Fun Park is now closed. The Pop Fest tribute festival will also be cancelled due to the park closure. All festival tickets will be refunded via ticket tailor. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”