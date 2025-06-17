As part of this year’s Kingsbridge Fair Week celebrations, Harbour House is working with Sonia Sabri Company, the UK’s leading contemporary South Asian dance company for a day of traditional Indian dance events.
Harbour House is offering two free dance workshops in the morning of July 19 to discover the expressive, rhythmic art of Kathak Dance.
As well as the workshops, Sonia Sabri Company will take the main stage at 4:15pm, performing their outdoor production ‘Mughal Miniatures: The Awakening’, a vibrant and visually captivating performance that draws inspiration from traditional Indian and Persian miniature paintings.
Harbour House will be open all day to welcome visitors, including for the first solo exhibition in the South West by Indian-born, British artist Jai Chuhan.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.