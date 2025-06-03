Kingsbridge Primary School welcomed 15 visiting educators this month, 13 from Wales and two from the Reach Academy, as part of the Pembrokeshire 100 professional development programme.
The visitors spent the morning observing how Kingsbridge Primary School has embedded a strong coaching culture among staff that is transforming teaching practice and driving rapid improvement.
The day was led by Assistant Headteacher, Miranda Martyn, a trained instructional coach, who offered insight into the school’s coaching model and its tangible impact on classroom learning.
Instructional coaching is a way for teachers to receive one-on-one support to improve their teaching skills, helping them to deliver even better lessons and boost student learning.
Kingsbridge Primary headteacher, Gareth Howells, also shared his personal journey into school leadership, giving visitors a deeper understanding of the school's development and vision.
The visit, organised by Suzannah Wharf, director of education at Education South West, highlighted Kingsbridge Primary’s commitment to continuous improvement and its growing role as a model of best practice within the education community.
Feedback from the visitors was overwhelmingly positive, praising the school’s balance of “humility, enthusiasm, realism, and drive” and commending the professionalism of staff throughout the morning.
Kingsbridge Primary is proud to be part of a growing movement focused on teacher development and instructional excellence and looks forward to supporting more schools on similar journeys in the future.
Gareth Howells, headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School, said:
“It was an absolute privilege to host such passionate educators.
“We’re incredibly proud of the coaching culture we’re building here.
“It’s collaborative, reflective, and deeply focused on improving outcomes for every child. “
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“Kingsbridge Primary School is quickly establishing itself as a beacon of excellent practice.
“Hosting colleagues from across the UK and sharing their journey with such openness is a testament to the strength of leadership and the positive culture in the school.”
