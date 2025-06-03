Students from Kingsbridge Community College (KCC) ,part of Education South West, have returned full of enthusiasm following an action-packed day at the Slapton Field Studies Centre.
Year 8 and 9 students took part in a wide range of outdoor learning experiences designed to build confidence, teamwork, and resilience, including den building, bush craft, team games, low ropes, and a blindfolded assault course.
The day was a huge success, with students embracing every challenge with positivity and energy. Staff at the centre were quick to praise the students for their excellent behaviour, determination, and collaborative spirit throughout the day.
The trip forms part of the college’s wider commitment to offering enriching experiences beyond the classroom, encouraging students to grow both academically and personally.
Slapton Ley Field Studies Centre, operated by the Field Studies Council, is nestled on the Start Bay coast, adjacent to the Slapton Ley National Nature Reserve, the largest natural freshwater lake in South West England.
Surrounded by diverse habitats including reedbeds, marshes, and woodlands, the centre offers immersive environmental education experiences for learners of all ages. Its proximity to both coastal and inland ecosystems makes it an ideal location for studying geography, biology, and ecology.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said: "It was wonderful to see our students stepping outside their comfort zones and engaging so positively with the activities. Opportunities like this help build essential life skills such as problem-solving, teamwork and communication. We’re incredibly proud of how they represented the college."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: "Outdoor learning is such an important part of a well-rounded education. It’s fantastic to see Kingsbridge Community College offering these kinds of experiences, which encourage independence and build the kind of character and resilience that serve young people for life."
