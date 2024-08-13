Tenants have moved into a new state-of-the-art development in Bigbury that has been built by South Hams District Council (SHDC) in an effort to tackle the area’s housing crisis.
The Holywell Meadow estate in St Ann’s Chapel includes two and three-bedroom homes with triple-glazing, underfloor heating, and ventilation systems to help save money on energy bills.
The homes – eight of which are classed as ‘affordable’, in addition to three which are on the open market and two that have been given to landowners - also come with electric charging points and access to green spaces.
The first occupants were due to move in at Christmas, but the opening was delayed until now due to issues with a local contractor.
SHDC’s chairman Cllr Bernard Taylor said the development was only the start of similar projects in the South Hams.
“We’re looking to do more of this because that’s what’s on the priority list of SHDC. When this is finished and sorted out we’ll move out to the next one, and hopefully we can actually build more of these affordable houses,” he said.
Single mum Abby Fish said moving in with her two young children was “a dream come true”.
She said: “We live near to my sister now – it’s amazing to live just down the road from her in a beautiful place.”
Ms Fish revealed that moving into the property had also helped her financially as she was previously paying “an extortionate” rent.
Eligible tenants either need to work in the area or have a local connection. According to official data, there are currently about 800 people on the South Hams waiting list for an affordable home.
According to SHDC, the term refers to housing that is affordable to “local people on local incomes”.
Record house prices, low wages and a proliferation of second properties and short-term lets are some of the biggest challenges facing local residents who are looking for a home.
The South West as a whole has the longest waiting lists for social housing in England, according to a recent report by the countryside charity CPRE (Campaign to Protect Rural England).
In its report, the CPRE revealed that Devon had seen 4,000 homes taken off the private rental market since 2016.