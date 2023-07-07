THE A38 was closed westbound this morning after a crash involving an LGV and Highways Agency lorry working on the verge cutting grass.
Ashburton Fire Station has released a set of pictures of the scene of the crash.
National Highways South West has warned people to expect delays and four hours ago reported: ‘The #A38 is closed westbound between the #A383 #NewtonAbbot and B3352 #Ashburton due to a collision.’
The Ashburton firefighters report on their Facebook page: ‘At around 12:30 this morning we attended along with our colleagues from Buckfastleigh Fire Station, Bovey Tracey Fire Station and the environment protection vehicle from Newton Abbot Fire Station a RTC involving a lgv and highways agency lorry working on the verge cutting grass.
‘On arrival amazingly all persons from both vehicles were out and clear of the vehicles unharmed.
‘Crews made both vehicles safe by isolating the batteries and containing the spread of oil and fuel, then handed over the incident to police and recovery company.
‘Morning rush hour traffic may expect long delays and possible diversions.
In its latest update National Highways South West says: ‘The A38 is closed westbound between the A382 (Drumbridges Roundabout) and the B3352 (Newton Abbot) due to a collision.
Devon and Cornwall Police are in attendance
Diversion Route
Take the A382 to Newton Abbot
- At Newton Abbot take the A381 to Coldharbour
- At Coldharbour turn right onto the A385
- At Shinners Bridge take the 3rd exit off the roundabout onto the A384
- Re-join the A38 at Buckfastleigh
Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.