There’s a new kid on the block as Totnes and Rural Community Transport (TARCT) took delivery of a brand-new 16-seater minibus earlier this month.
The trustees decided that a new bus was essential to keep providing Bob the Bus services, as their oldest bus was becoming increasingly unreliable.
The cost has been met partly from TARCT’s reserves, but has only been possible with the help of a grant from the National Lottery Awards for All and a generous legacy from the late Lee Cooper, who was a regular passenger on the Follaton service.
Chair of Trustees Steve Grove said: “It’s great to see our new bus on the road, but we are still working on fundraising. We’re planning to approach local businesses for further donations and sponsorship.
“Bob the Bus is only possible with the hard work put in by our volunteer drivers.
Several of our long-term drivers have retired in the past few months, so we urgently need more volunteers to come forward.
The only requirements are a D1 category driving licence, preferably with some experience of driving a large vehicle, such as a van or minibus.
The organisers will provide induction, training and mentoring to ensure that our drivers are safe and confident on the road.”
To find out more about volunteering with Bob the Bus, get in touch via the website: www.bobthebus.org.uk , phone 07800 745332 or email the Chair of Trustees at: [email protected].