Drugs seized in the South Hams
Officers carried out a search of the van under the Misuse of Drugs Act where they located around four kilograms of suspected crack cocaine and heroin – with a potential street value of £400,000.
A man in his 40s from Southend-on-Sea, Essex was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drugs with intent to supply. He was later released on police bail until February 15 2023 pending further enquiries.
Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “Acting on information and intelligence, officers carried out the stop and seized drugs and cash which are suspected to be linked to wider criminal activity.
“This is yet another example that we will not tolerate the use and supply of drugs in Devon and Cornwall and we will pursue those who seek to carry out these crimes.
“Officers will now carry out full and thorough investigations, seeking to bring those responsible to justice.”
Anyone with information about the use or supply or drugs in their communities should report it via the force website devon-cornwall.police.uk
You can pass information via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information
