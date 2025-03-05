Education South West (ESW) is proud to announce the development of a pioneering special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) Hub in South Devon, as part of a collaborative initiative with the Special Partnership Trust (SPT) and Devon County Council.
This initiative, part of the wider SEND Transformation Programme in Devon, represents a significant step in strengthening inclusive education provision across the county.
The SEND Hub will serve communities in Dartmouth, Totnes, Kingsbridge and Newton Abbot dynamic capacity and a comprehensive SEN outreach offer.
The hub aims to enhance specialist skills, improve system-wide SEND support, and create sustainable local expertise that enables all children and young people with SEND to thrive
Through this initiative, ESW and SPT will work closely with the local authority to develop and test innovative approaches to SEND support and inclusivity over this year and next year.
The insights gained from this work will shape future expansions of similar SEND Hubs in Exeter/East Devon and North/Mid Devon, ensuring a countywide impact.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: “This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to inclusion and to ensuring every child receives the support they need to succeed.
“By working in partnership with experts in specialist provision, we can develop a truly integrated support network that benefits children, families, and schools alike.”
More details on how schools and families can access services through the SEND Hub will be shared in the coming months.
The first outreach services are expected to launch in May 2025.