Eight fire crews fight coastal blaze
EIGHT fire crews were tasked to a huge coastal blaze near Coleton Fishacre National Trust gardens after some 44 acres of crop stubble caught alight.
Crews were helped by a local farmer who ploughed fire breaks into the field to keep the flames from spreading.
The property and gardens at Coleton Fishacre closed for the afternoon on Tuesday last week, August 30, but reopened the next day as crews from stations across the area managed to douse the flames in just three-and-a-half hours.
Posting on Facebook, Buckfastleigh fire crew wrote: “During the incident we were greatly assisted by a farmer who ploughed fire breaks into the field to prevent further spread.
“Crews remained on scene into the afternoon to monitor hot spots.”
Totnes Fire Crew posted on social media: “We expected a very drawn out incident but due to the prompt arrival of all nine firefighting appliances and a lot of extremely hard work across steep terrain in very hot weather we were able to stop the fire in just three-and-a-half hours.”
