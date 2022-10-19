Energy-saving event comes to Totnes
An ‘Energy Wise’ event is taking place at Totnes Civic Hall on October 29th from 12-5pm. The event is being held to assist households in reducing their energy costs and waste this winter, as the cost of living crisis continues to impact families nationwide.
The event will include a mix of stories that aim to inform those taking part of ways they can reduce their expenses, and practical support from local community energy groups, who will have advisors readily available for those in attendance. There will be both a focus on short-term and long-term changes as the organisers attempt to inspire people to be proactive in their approach to the energy crisis.
At the event, there will be a talk from Totnes Renewable Energy Society (TRESOC), who will discuss their work investing in hydro, wind and solar power projects and how people can get involved in Energy Local Clubs (ELCs).
Jem Friar, the ELC advisor for Totnes, will be attending the event to talk about plans to “sell locally generated renewable electricity to local people at a reduced price, effectively establishing Totnes’ own renewable energy marketplace”.
Jem explained that this event has arrived at a crucial time for many households. He said: “With uncertainty around energy prices, the only practical thing, and within reasonable control of most households, is to try to reduce energy bills.”
TRESOC is working with Energy Local CIC to develop the project, who have 12 community projects in place across England and Wales that are helping to reduce the price of electricity for local people.
Advice on energy, retrofit, regional support schemes, tips to save carbon and much more will also be readily available, as various local organisations and groups will be in attendance to offer households’ assistance.
Jem said that ELCs have lots of advice on all the benefits of reducing energy bills, and they will “be sharing plenty of ideas on how to do that with some potentially social, as well as economic benefits.”
There’ll also be information and help with smart meters, advice on the installation of energy saving measures, providers of home visits, heating control advice, support applying for discounts, plus the chance to share ideas and experiences with others.
If you are concerned about the rising energy costs, uncertain about what support is available, want to know more about decreasing your energy use in general, there will be access to guidance from a range of advisors, professionals, and local residents at Energy Wise in Totnes.
Furthermore, at the national level, attendees can hear about Power to the People’s campaign for the Local Electricity Bill, which if made law, would enable community energy groups to sell renewable electricity directly to local people. For more information and to sign the petition, go to their website: powerforpeople.org.uk
