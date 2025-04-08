There is a talk this evening in Totnes called England’s not so Green and Pleasant Land.
The government’s land use strategy requires around a tenth of England’s farmland to stop being used for agriculture and instead help deliver new infrastructure and housing, provide environmental and climate benefits and ‘fix the foundations for resilient long-term economic growth.’
Around a further tenth will have to be converted to low-carbon use such as heath or woodland by 2050 if the country is to meet its climate targets.
The speakers are Professor Michael Winter OBE and Sir Harry Studholme and it’s happening at 6.30pm this evening (April 10) on the Council Chamber at Follaton House, Plymouth Road in Totnes TQ9 5NE.