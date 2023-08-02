Dartmouth Art Society held a preview evening last Saturday for their summer exhibition – despite the unseasonal weather.
Town Crier, and award host for the evening, Les Ellis nearly didn’t make it due to the wind.
Lynda Russell, member of the Dartmouth Art Society’s committee, said: “It was an amazing evening for more ways than one. Les Ellis, our wonderful town crier, and his lovely wife Liz, were invited to award ‘best in show’.
“During the day, because of the awful weather and one of the ferries stopping, Les phoned to say he might not be able to make it over. We were devastated. However, at the last minute, he said he was on his way and the committee members breathed a sigh of relief.”
Lynda said the evening was a great success with a full hall of members and friends looking around the show and enjoying themselves. A secret ballot was held to vote on the ‘best in show’ painting and Les announced the winner.
Lynda added: “I was videoing the announcement when suddenly Les said ‘this is not a fix but the winner of the best in show is Lynda Russell’. To say I was gobsmacked is putting it mildly!!”
The exhibition is running daily until August 18 at the Masonic Hall in Lower Street.