Organisers of the hugely popular Dart Music Festival are hoping for fair weather, banging tunes and dance moves worthy of a Strictly Come Dancing stage this weekend.
Venues across the town, both indoor and outside, will be flinging open their doors to embrace the 26th annual three-day festival, which kicks off tomorrow (Friday May 19).
Highlights for this year include ‘campfire pop’ singer Christie Reeves, whose incredible voice — often compared to Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks — will envelope audiences with her soulful depth.
For those who like soul, funk classics, watch out for Soul Strutters, who have played together for ten years and have that undefinable quality coming out from every poor, and for all the Blues boppers, the Flavel is a must-visit venue with its all-new Blues Cafe.
The festival also boasts ‘one of the best line-ups ever,’ says classical music director, Paul Parsons,
making it difficult to select his top picks.
‘However, the first would have to be the Lyric Chamber Orchestra, who since its inception late last year, are thrilling its audiences with music played at the highest level, by dedicated musicians from the South Hams area,’ he said.
‘The orchestra’s musical director, violinist Patricia Calnan and husband, violist George Robertson are re-defining the musical landscape of South Devon and enabling music making at the highest levels of musicianship. This is an orchestra to watch.
‘Secondly, we are privileged to have cellist Erland Vestby, who will be performing J S Bach’s first three unaccompanied cello Suites. We are grateful to the Royal College of Music who have provided Erland on their performance scheme.’
Festival co-chairperson, Lisa Chandler said: ‘This is just a snippet, there is truly something for everyone, no matter your age or preference.
‘Every venue around Dartmouth will have some superb music from Bayards Cove Fort to the Acoustic Café in the Yacht Club, the Old Market Square, the Guildhall, the Flavel and of course our main stage in the Royal Avenue Gardens.
‘Don’t forget all those bars and pubs that sponsor the festival will also have their bands listed in our programme too.’
Lisa remains unfazed about the road closure at Halwell causing any disruption to the event. ‘There will be a diversion in place and no doubt the traffic will be busy, so do ensure you leave enough time if you are driving to Dartmouth. If you are driving from Torbay you can use the higher or lower ferries or indeed, the passenger ferry.”
For a programme and details about the performers, download the festival app at www.dartmusicfestival.co.uk. Copies are also available at the Flavel Arts Centre, No 11 Clothing and Compass Bookshop.