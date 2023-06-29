With Ukraine continuing to be in the news as fighting continues into a second year, close relatives of Ivan suffered severe damage to their house last winter during the incessant Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s cities. Their roof was struck during the night and the occupants had to repair it themselves in freezing weather with no electric power available. Mr Hovorun sees it as his personal mission to raise as much awareness and funding for Ukraine’s beleaguered population as possible, and his dazzling talents have enabled him to do this in style. Accordingly, there will be a retiring collection solely for Ukraine after the performance.