Helen Aldis, Chief Executive of Moor Trees, said: “These funds will allow us, with the help of our fantastic volunteers, to get many more trees in the ground this planting season. The effects of nature and climate crises are alarming, and trees are part of the natural solution, with huge benefits to wildlife as well as providing carbon storage. Everyone can do their bit by donating and also by spreading the word, as we know it’s not just people in Devon who care about the future of Dartmoor.”