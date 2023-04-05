Forest Rising is a nine month programme for 16-28 year olds, offering a platform for younger people to be heard and get involved in local action, to influence and inform the creation and running of the Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest. It will give space for young people to develop ideas, to design woodland habitats and the activity they want to see; to sit at the table with decision makers and to implement their ideas in relation to nature recovery, where they live. Forest Rising is a part of the Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest, an ambitious project that will see thousands of new trees planted in South and West Devon and Dartmoor over the next few years. The Community Forest is a patchwork of connected woodlands, anything from small urban parks and green spaces, to larger rural planting projects and is a partnership between South Hams, Plymouth and West Devon Councils along with The National Trust and Woodland Trust.