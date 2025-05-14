There are opportunities to explore the garden at the National Trust property Coleton Fishacre through a lens on a free photography workshop.
Concentrating on creative rather than technical aspects of photography, Tony Cobley Photography provides workshops that are fun and practical.
So whether you come with a phone and no experience or with a big camera and lots of experience, these workshops are not about “how to use your camera” but about “how to see creatively”.
Friday May 23 - Mindful photography
Thursday June 5 - Creative composition
Friday June 20 - Outdoor portraits
All workshops are free, but spaces are limited so booking is essential.
Colaton Fishacre is on Brownstone Road, Kingswear TQ6 0EQ.
Visit: https://bit.ly/NTPhotographyWorkshop to book your place.