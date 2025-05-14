There are opportunities to explore the garden at the National Trust property Coleton Fishacre through a lens on a free photography workshop.

Concentrating on creative rather than technical aspects of photography, Tony Cobley Photography provides workshops that are fun and practical.

So whether you come with a phone and no experience or with a big camera and lots of experience, these workshops are not about “how to use your camera” but about “how to see creatively”.

Friday May 23 - Mindful photography

Thursday June 5 - Creative composition

Friday June 20 - Outdoor portraits

All workshops are free, but spaces are limited so booking is essential.

Colaton Fishacre is on Brownstone Road, Kingswear TQ6 0EQ.

Visit: https://bit.ly/NTPhotographyWorkshop to book your place.