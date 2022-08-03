Families help design new look play parks
TWO playgrounds are to receive a £90,000 revamp based on design input from local families.
Work on the Collapark and Westonfields play parks in Totnes is due to begin in November after South Hams Council awarded the contract to playground design company Kompan.
This follows a consultation with residents to find out exactly what the community wanted to see in the children’s play area.
Residents from both sites clearly preferred mostly wooden equipment, with the focus on pre-school and primary school age children.
The tender bids were evaluated by a panel consisting of district and Totnes Town Council officers and councillors, and a Bridgetown Alive community representative.
The panel agreed on the successful design that closely met the needs of the community.
The work is being funded by a £50,000 grant from South Hams Council’s Capital Play Parks Renewal Scheme, together with some £30,000 from planning development (section 106 monies); plus a £10,000 contribution towards the Collpark play area from Totnes Town Council.
Work is expected to begin in November and will take around three weeks.
This will allow time for the removal of the existing equipment.
These will be replaced with the new freestanding equipment and new safety surfacing below new and retained equipment in the parks. Some swings are being kept at Collapark.
Cllr Jonathan Hawkins, the district council’s executive member for health and wellbeing, said: “We’re really pleased that a contract has been agreed with such a high quality play company.
“Their design perfectly meets the needs of what the community asked for through our consultation.
“This has been a great project working alongside Totnes Town Council to meet the needs of our community.
“It is important to us that when the children are playing, they not only have great fun but they also gain important social skills as well as physical development and endurance.
“Not forgetting their families, who enjoy some well-earned social time of their own too.”
Totnes Mayor, Cllr Emily Price, added: “Lots of us have happy memories of playing in or taking our children to the playground in Collapark, but this revamp is now much needed.
“It’s fantastic to know local families and the community got involved in designing the new look play area so we can be sure it meets local needs.
“It’s been great working together with South Hams Council to make this happen, and I’m proud Totnes Town Council was able to help fund the new equipment as it will have so many benefits on the physical and mental health for our children.
“We’ll soon have this wonderful new community facility where many new happy memories can be made.”
