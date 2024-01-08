The trip took the team deep into Ukraine and Adrian described the experience: “We drove onto to the beautiful historic city of Lviv and then had the first of many air raid sirens of the trip and then the long drive, over 1,000km, down to Odessa and Mykolaiv where two amazing guys, Igor and Aelx, converted the Mitsubishi Shogun in 48 hours, fuelled by brandy and the two bottles of Jameson whisky we gave them, bought from Tesco in Kingsbridge.