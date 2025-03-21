The final section of a 380-mile cycle path across the south of England could finally be completed after decades of delicate negotiations with says Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The stretch between Littlehempston and Totnes is the last remaining link in the chain of cycleways and footpaths stretching from Dover to St Austell.
South Hams Council has thrown its weight behind a recent county council decision to support the missing link by including it in its official strategy for cycling and walking routes.
Members heard that the missing mile of path currently meant walkers and cyclists had to use the narrow and busy A381 main road.
Cllr Sam Penfold said: “A hard-won window has opened up, and the path is within reach.”