Fire at holiday park near Totnes
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter
@laughingradiodj[email protected]
Thursday 15th September 2022 10:56 am
Many fire crews (Alan Quick, )
There’s a large fire in the sauna of the leisure complex at Devon Hills Holiday Village around five miles from Totnes on the road to Paignton.
Fire fighters were called to the blaze just after seven o’clock this morning.
The building is over two floors measuring approximately 40m x 20m. Approximately 50 per cent of the roof is involved in the fire.
More than ten fire engines are at the scene, as well as a water bowser for extra water. They are using an aerial ladder platform as a water tower to fight the fire and they also have two main jets in use.
The A385 main Totnes road is down to one lane outside the park so they can access a hydrant on the road. Please avoid this road if possible.
