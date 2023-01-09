FIREFIGHTERS from Buckfastleigh have posted dramatic pictures of a car on its side after they helped a man escape uninjured.
They said on their Facebook page last night, Sunday: ‘We were called to the Ermington area to assist our colleagues from Ivybridge Fire Station and Greenbank fire station to a road traffic collision involving a single vehicle on its side in a precarious position.
‘We were called for to provide specialist V-struts that can be used to stabilise a vehicle on its side.
‘The driver was assisted by firefighters out of the vehicle uninjured and given a precautionary check by the Devon BASICS doctor and ambulance crew on scene.’