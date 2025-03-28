All residents and staff had to be evacuated from Burgh Island Hotel yesterday when a fire broke out
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue issued this statement:
‘We responded to calls of a fire in the dry store of a kitchen at Burgh Island Hotel, yesterday at 1.13pm
All residents and staff were evacuated from the hotel while we put it out using two dry powder extinguishers and a positive pressure ventilator.
We left the hotel at 5.37pm.
No one was harmed, and the cause is currently unknown.”
Burgh Island hotel is an iconic Art Deco andmark and retreat, positioned on a beautiful and secluded tidal island.
This sea hotel was once described as a shining white ocean liner surrounded by golden beaches and silver seas.