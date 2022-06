Firearms surrendered in amnesty

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Ivybridge & South Brent Gazette. Read our privacy notice

More than 110 firearms were surrendered in the Devon and Cornwall area as part of a national firearms surrender.

The national firearms surrender operation saw 115 firearms, nine imitation firearms, as well as a significant amount of ammunition and component parts handed into Devon & Cornwall Police.

The national campaign, instigated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NaBIS), was supported by other forces around the country.

Assistant Chief Constable Julie Fielding, of Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “As a result of this firearms surrender, all of these items are now permanently out of potential circulation. While not every firearm is owned with the intent of criminal activity, every firearm can become a weapon in the wrong hands. Removing the guns from circulation reduces the risk of danger to public safety.

“The campaign was an opportunity for anyone to hand in illegal, unregistered or unwanted firearms without risk of arrest at the point of surrender, and while the campaign is now over, I would still encourage anyone in possession of a firearm or ammunition that they no longer want to contact us for safe disposal.”