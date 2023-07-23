THE first man on the Moon, Neil Armstrong, is an inspiration to generations and you could have a signed copy celebraring his remarkable achievement.
Two Neil Armstrong signatures will raise eyebrows in Michael Bowman’s 2pm auction at Chudleigh Town Hall next Saturday, July 29.
The local vendor’s late husband worked for the building block manufacturers, Thermalite, who in February 1985 had the ‘first man on the moon’ as their celebrity guest at a Savoy luncheon.
Her husband brought along his two 16-year-old copies of the Birmingham Post, determined to have them signed.
One is the preview to the momentous landing when Neil Armstrong became the first man to set foot on the surface of the moon on July 21st, 1969, the second is a review of this illustrious achievement. Each is estimated at £300-400.
Viewing for the sale is Friday evening, July 28, from 4pm to 7:30pm and from 10.30am on the morning of the sale. For catalogues and inquiries call 01626 324071 or visit www.michaeljbowman.co.uk