The Four Rivers Dementia Alliance are holding their Annual General Meeting on
Monday February 3 between 2pm and 4pm at Ivybridge Rugby Club, PL21 0LR.
It is an opportunity to learn about Devon’s Dementia Strategy and the latest developments in our local area supporting people living with dementia, their families and building dementia friendly communities
Tea and coffee will be available.
The Four Rivers Dementia Alliance is a group of town and parish councils in South West Devon, and other interested organisations working together, to promote dementia friendly communities.
A dementia friendly community is a city, town or village where people living with dementia and their families are understood, respected and supported, and confident they can continue to contribute to community life.