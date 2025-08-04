Ivybridge Town Council are teaming up with Share Shed - A Library of Things to bring you a Family Wildlife Day at Filham Park
It’s a free day of nature fun for all the family.
Take a birds-eye view of Filham Park.
Record the beautiful “song of summer”. Go on a journey into the underworld.
Challenge yourself on the camouflage nature trail.
Hunt for natural treasures. Create your own palette of natural colours. Explore and tour the fishing lake with Plymouth and District Coarse Angling Club (PADCAC) and discover the incredible Share Shed, helping communities access useful items affordably www.shareshed.org.uk
hildren must be accompanied by an adult.
Please bring your own refreshments.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.