During the Christmas Market at Buckfast Abbey an authentic Routemaster bus operated by South Devon Railway are running free rides to and from local towns and villages, bringing visitors straight to the heart of the event.
With its open platform and classic red silhouette, it’s more than transport, it’s part of the day out.
Today and tomorrow (November 28 and 29) Buckfast Abbey welcomes the season with its annual Christmas Market, a gathering of craft, warmth, and wonder beneath winter skies.
Amid lights and carols, discover artisans from near and far, handmade gifts, festive food, and the quiet joy of Christmas at the Abbey.
A place to wander, to savour, and to begin the season well.
