Plymouth Active is offering a series of free therapeutic swimming sessions, including the use of the Good Boost, to help more people living with Parkinson’s across Devon and the South West get back into swimming.
The Good Boost programme uses waterproof tablets at the poolside to help a person with Parkinson’s follow safe and structured movements in the water and target some of the problem areas associated with Parkinson’s, including balance and coordination.
The free classes focus on helping people living with Parkinson’s stay active in the water, enjoy themselves, and regain confidence in the pool.
No previous swimming experience is needed, and participants can watch a session from the viewing area before deciding if they want to take part.
Relatives, carers, and friends are also welcome to join the taster sessions. A space will be available in the café area after the session for anyone who would like to stay for a chat or purchase a coffee.
Heather Worth, Area Development Manager for the South West at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are really excited to offer this opportunity to people with Parkinson's in the Plymouth area and hope these sessions will generate lots of interest so we can continue to keep people active in the water in partnership with Plymouth Active at The Life Centre."
Will Hickey, Active Health Manager at Plymouth Active, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Parkinson's UK on this initiative. Recently, we have made significant investments to ensure our facilities are accessible for individuals with long-term health conditions. Through our Good Boost sessions, we aim to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for those with Parkinson's to experience the health benefits of movement.
“Relatives and carers are welcome to take part in the pool, to reduce any feelings of anxiety when visiting the venue.”
The sessions take place every Friday from 1.45 to 2.45 - Starting on October 10 at the Plymouth Life Centre. The sessions are Free to attend, but Booking is required via [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.