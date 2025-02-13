Pupils and staff at Kingsbridge Primary School, part of Education South West, are celebrating after a successful Tesco Stronger Start grant bid which has meant the school now has six new balance bikes and helmets.
Kingsbridge Primary School has an active parent, teacher and friends association (PTFA) which is responsible for some incredible events and fundraising activities each year, such as school discos, the Christmas Fair, the Summer Fair, quiz nights, uniform sales and fun food sales.
The purpose of the PTFA is to support and raise funds to enhance the quality of our children’s education and to improve their school life.
The new bikes will give all Kingsbridge pupils the opportunity to develop a love of cycling while building their confidence as cyclists. These specially designed pedal-free bicycles allow young learners to propel themselves by pushing their feet against the ground, helping them develop balance and coordination.
All Education South West primary schools take part in their ‘Eleven by Eleven’ programme which is a comprehensive character education initiative which includes a focus on sports and being a team player.
The headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School, Gareth Howells, also believes that having this new equipment will help pupils to aspire to greater athletic heights - and aspiration is one of the school’s core values. His own son, Henry Howells is actually an elite cyclist who races for a team in France, so he knows how far jumping on a bike can take you.
Miranda Martyn, Assistant Headteacher said:
"We would like to thank the PTFA and all the supermarket customers in Kingsbridge for raising the money to buy this valuable equipment.
Henry Howells, professional cyclist and former KPS pupil, said:
"I can still remember learning to ride on a balance bike around the grounds of Kingsbridge Primary School. That experience provided the foundation for my racing career."