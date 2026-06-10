The 2026 GBR IRC National Championship is heading to Dartmouth Royal Regatta Sailing Week from August 27-30.
Competitors can look forward to four days of high-quality IRC racing in Start Bay, followed by a warm Dartmouth welcome ashore.
Crews will be greeted with a local gin & tonic on their return to the dock, alongside live music throughout the regatta and the traditional Saturday night fireworks display.
The RORC Rating Office is delighted to see the GBR IRC National Championship hosted as part of Dartmouth Sailing Week, one of the UK’s most popular regattas.
The GBR IRC National Championship is a premier yacht racing event organized by the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) in collaboration with the RORC Rating Office.
The competition is highly contested across multiple IRC-rated classes, ranging from grand-prix racing yachts to classic designs.
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