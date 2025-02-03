Dart the Dart Foodie Fun Trail is back raising funds for Dartmouth Food Festival on Saturday May 10.
It is being headed up by Elly Rutherford and promoted by Lianne Tucker.
Elly explains the background: “It first started as an event run by Chicks, a local charity.
“When they stopped doing it, the Food Festival Committee decided to follow their model as a fundraiser.
“The first one was in 2021, and then it was done again in 2023, and now this year.
“It’s a 13-mile route along the Dart River estuary starting in Totnes and there's food and drink stops about roughly every mile so I think there's 12 or 13 in total where people can sample local produce.”
Up to 150 people are likely to take part.
Lianne gave us a few more details: “We’ve got locally made beer, wine, spirits and also local cheeses, chocolate brownies, ice creams.
“There’s hot pizza to keep you going and pastries, coffee, that sort of stuff as well.”
The pace probably slows considerably by the time people get into Dartmouth and people start to tire but have also eaten well.
Lianne continued: “It's quite a tough course so I walked most of it but it's so lovely to come up a big steep hill and find some lovely ice cream.
There is also the commercial side as Elly added: “We do our best to promote all the businesses within the Food Festival and leading up to the event, so we've got quite a strong social media campaign starting so that we can promote all the businesses and make sure they're all advertised.
You are asked to make a note of your start time; and to aid the smooth running of the event, stick to the time allocated to you.