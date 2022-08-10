Geri Halliwell charms Salcombe restaurant staff and owners
A Salcombe restaurant had some celebrity visitors last week.
Geri Horner, better known as Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell had been celebrating her 50th birthday on August 6 and two days later the family called into The Wardroom for lunch.
Donna Roder, daughter of The Wardroom owner Derek explained:
“The restaurant was packed, and initially the Horner’s tried to get a table and spoke to the restaurant manager who had no idea who they were.
“They were asked to come back a little later which they did and Mariana Anghel cleared a table outside on the waterfront terrace area.
Donna Roder who is in charge of the restaurant’s social media said: “Geri then came into the restaurant with her daughter where I was having lunch with my youngest sister.
“She asked the staff for water for a water bottle.
“I hadn’t notice her at this point but overheard the conversation as my table was right by the counter albeit my back was to it and turned around.
“I sensed the team were a little anxious suddenly and went over to them as they were whispering between one another.
“I asked it they were ok, and they said ‘Geri Halliwell is here’ I said ‘Oh my God, I thought I recognised that lady when she asked for water.’ The young team were buzzing. One saying ‘Oh my God I just filled up a water bottle for Ginger Spice’.
The other saying ‘I said to her she looked like Geri Halliwell, then she replied ‘I am Geri Halliwell.’
“I introduced myself and said ‘this is my dad’s restaurant (Derek Roder) and asked would she mind having a picture with my little sister?’ “She was absolutely adorable and said: ‘of course no problem’ then she went on to have pictures taken with the adoring Wardroom team.
“She asked me my Dad’s name“ she responded ‘tell Derek he has a beautiful family’.
“She left the inside of the restaurant and returned to her table outside, with which the team changed the music and put the Spice Girls on.
“I wasn’t sure if they had any speakers outside so went out to check.
“There wasn’t so I told Geri what we’d done and she said ‘aww that’s soo sweet, thank you’.
“At this point I met Christian Horner too who was also equally just as charming.
“We then discovered it was Geri’s 50th Birthday two day prior, so arranged for a bottle of Whispering Angel to be taken to the table, compliments of The Wardroom.
“They were so grateful but declined, and then accepted - but only on the condition they could then gift it to our Manager Marianna, as they observed she was working ‘soo incredibly hard and had looked after them amazingly!’ said Geri.
“They were there with their family and children and ordered crab linguine and moules marinere.
“They confirmed they were staying in Salcombe but pointed towards South Sands area (assume they rented a private property).
“They were truly delightful, charming and very friendly, and hope they will return soon. The team here are still buzzing from it”.
