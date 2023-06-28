“Helen’s music never fails to touch the heart and move the spirit. From uplifting soul and funky jazz to contemporary choral pieces and love ballads, there is something for everyone. In 2015 Helen won the gospel category prize at the UK International Songwriting Contest and was a finalist in five other categories. Glorious Chorus has been her mouthpiece, transmuting her talent into choral gems which are now sung by choirs all around the world.