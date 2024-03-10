MORE than 200 incredible charities and community initiatives across Devon and Cornwall have received support from South West Water’s Neighbourhood Fund to provide amazing services to communities across the region.
Since launching in 2021, the Neighbourhood Fund has worked with fantastic local community groups and charities that inspire physical activities, education, health and well-being, and positive environmental outcomes each year.
Some of the projects include charities taking in family pets to help people leave domestic abuse, a community lantern celebration project, litter picking equipment to help clean up the countryside, and helping primary schoolchildren save a school pond.
Laura Flowerdew, Chief Customer and Digital Officer at South West Water, said: “We are proud to be supporting so many incredible projects which enrich the lives of our customers and visitors to the region. The people who lead these charities and initiatives are a true inspiration and reflect the very best qualities of the communities we serve.”
The ongoing support provided by South West Water’s fund has made a huge difference across the region.
Friends of Bude Sea Pool is a charity committed to helping local young people learn more about their environment and the resources available to them locally, including Bude Sea Pool.
Thanks to South West Water’s support, the charity is able to continue its primary school outreach programme and bring children to its School to Pool sessions.
Josie Dean, Charity Manager at Bude Sea Pool said: “Both the charity and the schools we’ve worked with want to say a massive thank you to South West Water.
"With their help, we were able to give education assemblies at schools, fund the children’s travel to the pool, collaborate with the Bude Surf Life Saving Club to give ‘Float to Love’ sessions in the Pool itself, and have the Bude Marine Group teach the children about the Pool’s biodiversity.”
The Neighbourhood Fund also supported Nourish Axminster, an independent self-funded community project which provides free meals to people to combat loneliness and help tackle food poverty in the community. Made up of just three volunteers, the Nourish team is enthusiastic about helping the vulnerable within its community and is striving to reach as many people as possible to ensure they receive healthy and nutritious food they aren’t able to afford themselves.
Mary Marlow, Treasurer for Nourish Axminster, said: “Every meal is home cooked by us and only uses fresh and locally sourced ingredients, ready to go out to the individuals and families who are struggling within our community. Because of the support we received from South West Water we were able to make over 400 nutritionally balanced meals to give out to those who needed them most.”
For more information about South West Water’s Neighbourhood Fund, and for details on how to apply, visit: www.southwestwater.co.uk/our-south-west/community/neighbourhood-fund .