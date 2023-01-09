Iain is a dad to three boys from his first marriage: 22-year-old twins Nathan and Isaac, and 18-year-old Angus. Nathan is a medic with the Navy, and has been a real support with his knowledge of healthcare. Isaac is away in London studying law. It’s been hard to be far from the family in this difficult time, but he came home for Christmas and for his dad’s birthday. Angus is just finishing his apprenticeship in butchery. All three boys keep Iain smiling – they go to the cinema, play crazy golf, and enjoy the odd Nando’s. All four Dundas boys have dreamed for years of seeing the Great Wall of China together. But these days, Iain’s dream is a simple one: to be able to watch his sons grow up, and to one day be a grandad.