It was a morning of high emotions at King Edward VI Community College as A Level Students received their results.
Around 70 were due to get their results today but staff were privvy to them yesterday as they compiled the all-important sheets.
Head of SIxth Form Amy Withers said: "We're really, really pleased with our results and really proud of our students.
''Their hard work and perseverance has paid off. These students, as everybody else in the country have been really impacted by Covid and all the interruptions to their education up until now.
''As we've read about in the national press, the grade boundaries have reverted to pre Covid times.
''They've really been up against it and they've worked really, really hard and done extremely well.''
Amy added: ''The journey that they've been on is about more than the just the grades that they achieve in the end.
''Lots of our students have faced real challenges and adversity and have really come through that and seen it through so we're very, very proud of them.