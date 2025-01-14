The future of Dartmoor Prison may hinge on whether the government prioritises its reopening during this year’s spending review.
The Napoleonic-era prison was temporarily closed last summer after high radon levels, a radioactive gas common in Devon and Cornwall, were detected. Around 400 prisoners were transferred earlier in 2024, followed by a final group of 175. Some inmates had only recently returned before the decision to close the site entirely.
It remains unclear how long the closure will last. Local politicians have raised concerns about the prison's future, and the government’s spending plans could now determine whether it reopens.
Despite the closure, no staff have been made redundant. A small team remains on-site to oversee the facility, while others have been placed in alternative roles.
Radon levels detected at the prison in 2020 and 2023 were ten times the recommended workplace limits, according to a BBC Freedom of Information request. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) states that radon is a colourless, odourless gas formed by decaying uranium in rocks and soils, with levels higher in granite-rich areas like Dartmoor. Exposure to radon causes around 1,100 lung cancer deaths annually in the UK, according to a 2023 UKHSA report.
The Ministry of Justice signed a new 25-year lease on the prison in 2023, with a commitment to honour at least ten years. The land is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.
Dartmoor Prison has a long history, with the first inmates arriving on 22 May 1809. Designed to hold 640 prisoners, it was overcrowded for much of its existence, housing 682 inmates as recently as October 2023. Now, it stands empty.
The UK faces a shortage of prison cells, prompting the government to reduce the custodial portion of some sentences. This policy will be reviewed in March next year, potentially influencing Dartmoor’s future.