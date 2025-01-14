Radon levels detected at the prison in 2020 and 2023 were ten times the recommended workplace limits, according to a BBC Freedom of Information request. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) states that radon is a colourless, odourless gas formed by decaying uranium in rocks and soils, with levels higher in granite-rich areas like Dartmoor. Exposure to radon causes around 1,100 lung cancer deaths annually in the UK, according to a 2023 UKHSA report.