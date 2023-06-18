Kieron’s project involved improving end of life care for LGBTQ+ patients which included creating a resource folder for the inpatient unit, hospice at home and the community. He said: “The Education team at Rowcroft are amazing – they do everything in a fun, easy and understandable way, nothing feels like a task. It doesn’t feel like you’re here on a long day of learning, it just feels like you’re here with friends and you pick stuff up along the way, I think it’s really good. It’s a great platform and an amazing environment to teach people in as well.”