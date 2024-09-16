“I'd done my 12-week training course and came back to Beeson, well, I was living at Beeson then, we'd moved from Beeston to Beeson, and I thought, just the job, fortnight before Christmas, I'll have Christmas at home, which is always good with your family and in the local village, because they always celebrate Christmas pretty well as they do today. “But I had a bloody phone call or whatever from Plymouth, I had to go and join a ship a week before Christmas, so that was the end of me Christmas at home and I was six months away on that one, I'd done four trips carrying crude oil.”