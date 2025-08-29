With such a huge catalogue of hits, I ask if the setlist is a balancing act between the songs fans demand and what he enjoys playing. “I know what songs they want to hear. They want to hear Teach Your Children, they want to hear Our House, they want to hear Military Madness, and they want to hear Immigration. I have five or six of those songs, and I space them throughout the show, but in between those songs, I can do whatever I want. And these guys that are playing with me know all my songs. I wanted to do a song called 'Southbound Train' the other night, and they said, ‘Well, okay, let's do it.’ I was in the middle of a show, and I said, ‘Well, don't we have to rehearse it?’ They go, ‘No, you just sing it. ‘You sing the s*** out of it.’ And we'll back you, and they did.”