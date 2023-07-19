Kingsbridge Recreation Ground has received a ‘Green Flag Award’ to highlight the quality of the grounds, which is another big win for Kingsbridge in Bloom and those that have been hard at work ensuring that Kingsbridge is kept in beautiful condition.
A spokesperson for the council said: “Today, the successful partnership of Kingsbridge in Bloom, Kingsbridge Town Council and South Hams District Council’s garden’s team are once again celebrating.
“They have once again received another coveted Green Flag Award to add to their collection for the Recreation Ground. (This) is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that care for the green space so that everyone can enjoy it.”
The Green Flag Award is an international accreditation given to public parks and spaces in the UK and afar.
Cllr Denise O’Callaghan, South Hams District Council’s Ward Councillor for Kingsbridge, said: “It’s great news that we have our tenth Green Flag for Kingsbridge, and a tribute to the hard work of District Council grounds staff and Kingsbridge in Bloom’s volunteers.
“They do a wonderful job planting and maintaining the beautiful gardens with fantastic support from Kingsbridge Town Council which makes it a great space for everyone to enjoy.
“Well done to all involved for making Kingsbridge look so lovely.”
Graham Price, from Kingsbridge in Bloom, said: “Kingsbridge in Bloom and South Hams District Council have come together once again to look after our Recreation Ground with excellent sustainable planting, rewilding, and good supportive grounds maintenance.
“The power of horticulture should not be underestimated for both mental and physical wellbeing and this lovely park is very popular and has really helped to provide an ongoing safe and attractive public open space for everyone to enjoy.”
Councillor Philip Cole, Kingsbridge Town Mayor, said: “Kingsbridge Town Council is thrilled that the Recreation Ground has won the Green Flag award again.
“This small park is well loved because it has something for everyone and we are immensely proud of it.
“There are several players involved in its upkeep including Kingsbridge Community Tennis, Kingsbridge Park Bowling Club, Kingsbridge in Bloom, South Hams District Council and the Town Council. So, it’s a real team effort and we hope that the local community and our visitors continue to enjoy it!”