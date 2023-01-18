DEVON’S gritter drivers are facing another busy 24 hours as the big freeze continues across the county.
Following today’s, Wednesday’s, wintry showers in parts of the county, wet roads could become icy this evening as temperatures again drop below freezing.
With road surface temperatures set to fall below -4C from this afternoon and into this evening, gritters have already headed out on all of the county’s main precautionary gritting routes and they will carry out a further treatment at 2am.
Around 14 miles of cycle routes around Exeter are also being treated twice today.
Another Yellow Weather Warning has been issued by the Met Office for the potential of ice causing disruption from 5pm this evening until 10am tomorrow.
Devon County Council's highways team is supporting Devon and Cornwall Police advice to avoid non-essential travel. If you have to travel, please take extra care and allow plenty of time for your journey.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Cabinet Member for Highway Management, said: ‘Road surface temperatures will plunge below zero across the county again this evening and tomorrow morning, so please be alert to the possibility of icy patches, particularly on untreated surfaces.
‘Our gritter drivers have been carrying out repeat treatments every day this week. They’re out in challenging conditions, but they can’t treat every road, and minor roads could be hazardous.
‘It’s also worth remembering that despite best efforts, ice can still form on treated routes. If you need to travel, please check local travel bulletins and weather forecasts before heading out, reduce your speed, drive according to conditions and take extra care.’
The County Council is reminding everyone of the following advice:
• Never assume a road has been salted. Remember that showers or rain will wash salt off roads leaving them prone to ice, and in extreme cold even salting will not stop ice from forming;
• Allow additional time for your journey;
• Reduce your speed and leave more space between you and the vehicle in front;
• Drive with care and according to the conditions;
• If you have vulnerable or elderly neighbours, think about how they could possibly be helped through the cold spell;
• Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C, particularly if you are not mobile, have long-term illness or are 65 or over. The NHS has more information on staying healthy during cold weather;
• Listen to local radio for updates on current weather conditions and ensure you are stocked with food and medications.
To check on any current school closures visit https://www.devon.gov.uk/schools/closure/
For more information and travel advice visit our winter travel webpages or for updates follow @DevonAlert on Twitter and Facebook.